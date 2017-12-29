WARANGAL: A total of whopping 746 cases of crime against women, including 51 rapes, 10 murders, 26 dowry deaths, 37 abetment of attempt to commit suicide and 219 cases of sexual harassment were registered under Warangal Police Commissionerate during 2017. Besides, 40 kidnappings cases of women, five murders related to dowry and 346 cases of dowry harassment were registered during the year. However, this year crimes against women have come down by 4 per cent compared to last year.

A total of 8,817 cases were registered during the year, 9 per cent more than last year. In 2016, about 8,049 cases were registered. Occurrence of fatal road accidents decreased by 6 per cent and non-fatal accidents rate decreased by 10 per cent.