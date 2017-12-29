HYDERABAD: Finding fault with the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for dodging the fixing of cinema ticket rates, the High Court on Thursday directed the governments of both the states to come out with specific guidelines and class-wise rates for cinema tickets and to place all the details before it in the form of counter affidavits by January 3 next year.Justice S V Bhatt passed this order on a batch of petitions filed by the managements of cinema theatres seeking permission to hike ticket prices. The counsels appearing for the petitioners pointed out that no decision was taken by both the state governments on the issue despite an order of the court to frame guidelines by March 30 this year.

The counsel for AP submitted that the government had already taken steps for issuing a GO on the issue in the near future. With regard to the pleas of the managements of cinema theatres in Telangana, the judge asked the government’s counsel about the decision taken by the state on the matter and posted the matter to January 3 for filing counter affidavits by both the governments.