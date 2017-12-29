HYDERABAD: Here are some of the questions from the public and replies given by the IT minister during the chat on twitter:

Who is the next CM after KCR’s retirement?

A: What makes you think he is going to retire?

One word for KCR?

A: Task Master. In the most positive result oriented manner.

Do you have any plans to expand your party in AP?

A: Not that I know of.

Sir what’s your opinion on Pawan Kalyan’s politics?

A: People shall decide. Who am I?

Will you join the Delhi government?

A: Which govt? There are two governments in Delhi?

Any government job postings soon?

A: As promised, TSPSC is on its course to fill one lakh plus jobs

Metro Rail charges are very high, any plans to reduce them?

Prices are competitive with other metros and also with the AC buses.

What are the plans for sustainable suburbs (townships & jobs) along ORR, it is need of the day.

A: The new land pooling policy is on the anvil which should help further the plan of satellite townships

You’ve promised us to give free WiFi in certain places of Hyderabad. Still no sign of it. When can we expect?

A: One-third of the work is done, more hotspots on the way.

On Harish Rao

Few words about another dynamic leader in Telangana Harish Rao

A: Hardworking & tenacious

Raja Singh seeks appointment

BJP MLA Raja Singh tweeted, “Good to see you interacting with users on Twitter. When would I get your appointment @KTRTRS garu for #Goshamahal Constituency development.”

As soon as possible MLA Saab, KTR tweeted back.

Getting personal

Did you have any girlfriends in the college times?

And you expect me to give you names

Do you believe in GOD? If yes, what makes you believe in GOD?

I believe in Karma

Sir, how do u balance your life as a Minister, administrator, a father, a husband, and a son

Difficult feat. Some personal?

Sacrifices are inevitable

If u want to take one quality from MS Dhoni, what is it?

Staying calm under intense pressure