HYDERABAD: In a relief to the land-owners and farmers of Vemulaghat and other villages in Siddipet district, the High Court has suspended the order passed by the district collector revising the market value of lands in various villages of the district. This order is likely to affect the cost and pace of land acquisition process in the district where the Mallanna Sagar irrigation project is coming up.Justice M S Ramachandra Rao has passed this interim order recently on a writ petition filed by S Narsimha Reddy and several farmers of Vemulaghat and other villages who contended that the district collector had unilaterally revised the market values of lands without following the due process prescribed under the rules.

The petitioners’ counsel pointed out that the value was fixed at Rs 80,000 per acre whereas the government purchased the land of one acre for Rs 6 lakh. The New Land Acquisition Act mandates that before issuing a notification for acquiring lands, the market values have to be revised. The rules provide for procedure to be followed for special revision when irrigation projects come up. In the present case, the revision was done without the participation of officers of the registration department.

The sub-registrar did not even know that the revision had taken place. He placed the minutes of the meeting, where the revision was fixed, before the court to buttress the point that the Telangana Revision of Market Value Guidelines and Rules were violated. On the other hand, the government counsel said that the procedure for revision need not be done under the Telangana Revision of Market Value Guidelines Rules. The purchase of land by the government by mutual consent cannot be the basis for fixing market value, he argued.

Finding fault with the process of revision by the authorities, the judge suspended the order of the district collector revising market value with all consequential effects