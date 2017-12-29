HYDERABAD: IN a purported release by CPI (Maoist) party, former Maoist central committee member Jampanna alias Narasimha Reddy is framed as a betrayer to the ideology. The letter said that he did not discuss the issue with party members despite being the member of central committee.

The letter also said that Jampanna was dismissed about two years ago for his ideological differences but he didn’t change his attitude. “Though he participated in the revolutionary movement for three decades and developed as one among the highest ranked leaders, he had several weaknesses, limitations and non-proletarian trends like individualism, bureaucracy and false prestige that continued throughout his political life. He refused to attend several meetings held by the central committee and was panicky,” the release read.