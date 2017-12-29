HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao does not seem too happy with what the Centre is offering the newly formed State of Telangana. During his two-hour-long chat with netizens on Twitter on Thursday, a question posed to KTR read: “Sir, are you happy with what Central government is offering to Telangana state?”. Pat came his reply: “No. Many unfulfilled promises”.

After a long gap, KT Rama Rao had a lively chat with public on the social media platform, Twitter, on Thursday. With the hashtag #askktr, the IT Minister replied questions on variety of topics on IT, politics, his personal interests and others. KTR replied to some questions with wit and humour. The chat started at 8 pm and went on till 10 pm.

To a question, KTR said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was a “task master” and Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao was a hardworking and tenacious leader. Asked whether the Metro Rail fare would be decreased, KTR replied in negative.