HYDERABAD: In what can be termed a good news for power consumers, there would be no tariff hike of any category in the State for the coming fiscal year. Interestingly, Telangana Power Distribution Companies have decided to introduce a new tariff category for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations. The aggregate revenue requirements (ARR) and tariff proposals submitted by Discoms to Electricity Regulatory Commission was made public on Thursday.

The Discoms stated in their tariff proposals that from a background perspective, the transport sector was the largest user of oil and second largest source of CO2 emissions world-wide. Indian transportation sector accounts for one-third of total crude oil consumed in India, where 80 per cent is being consumed by road transportation alone.

The National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020, notified by the Department of Heavy Industry, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, GoI, seeks to enhance national energy security, mitigate adverse environmental impacts from road transport vehicles and boost domestic manufacturing capabilities for Electric Vehicles (EVs).

All set for 24X7 Power

Meanwhile, all arrangements are in place to provide 24X7 power supply to around 23 lakh agricultural pump sets in the state. The 24X7 power supply to agriculture at “free of cost” will commence as a new year gift to farmers at 00.01 pm on December 31.