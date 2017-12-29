HYDERABAD: Why does an association of pharma companies pay money into personal accounts of sarpanches of a village that they have completely polluted? The Model Industrial Association -- a body of pharma industries operating in Gaddapotharam and Khazipally industrial areas -- deposited a total of `10.5 lakh over a period of seven years into personal accounts of two different individuals who were headmen of the Gaddapotharam gram panchayat.

This was revealed in documents shared with Express by Srikanth Kummari, a resident of Gaddapotharam. The document -- with the letter head of MIA -- says the association paid “crop compensation” to MP Ashok and N Srinivas on behalf of farmers of Gaddapotharam villagers. Of them, Ashok claims the money paid by MIA was distributed to about 150 landowners in a village of thousands. Activists allege the money is paid to personal accounts of headmen to ensure people do not go to court against the polluting industries.

“The pharmaceutical companies do not want villagers to raise demand for compensation proportionate to the livelihood and health losses they have suffered due to pollution. The companies have been dumping effluents into the lakes and fields leaving villagers without any source of income,” alleges Kummari.

Usually, whenever there is an environmental destruction, the pollution control board assesses damages, orders the polluters to pay a fine that is forwarded to district authorities. They money is then paid directly to affected parties. However, in this case, the TSPCB officials said they were not even aware of this arrangement. MIA officials did not respond to Express’ repeated requests for comments.