HYDERABAD: Reacting to TRS MPs’ demand that a separate high court be set up for Telangana, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the Centre would resolve the issue at the earliest. He advocated for a meeting between the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to resolve all the pending issues relating to bifurcation.

Earlier, the TRS MPs, for the second consecutive day, staged protests in the Lok Sabha demanding that the Centre should create separate high courts for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, under Section 31 of the AP Reorganisation Act.

The same issue was raised by the Union minister and TDP member Y Sujana Chowdary in Lok Sabha and asked the Centre to give clarity on the issue. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had to remind Chowdary of his ministerial position before he stood to speak on behalf of TDP. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad made it clear that while the Telangana HC would continue to function from the same complex, the AP HC would be shifted to a temporary location.