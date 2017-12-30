HYDERABAD: As many as 62,58,026 bank accounts of farmers in the state are found to be ‘clear’ after the purification of land records. Now, the state government can deposit Rs 4,000 per acre into the bank accounts of those farmers.Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat here on Friday, deputy chief minister (revenue) Mohammad Mahmood Ali said the government had been conducting a special drive on purification of land records from September 15 to December 31 this year. Around 90 per cent of the work has been completed till now.

The officials also verified the agricultural and non-agricultural lands to estimate the actual amount of money required to give the incentive of Rs 4,000 per acre to farmers to raise crops. For the first time, the government also identified the Wakf lands during the purification of land records. Reacting to some news reports on the likelihood of the recently-reorganised districts being reduced in number from 31, Mahmood Ali said that there was no such proposal.