HYDERABAD: Even as Telangana is in a robust fiscal health, the huge expenditure due to the ambitious schemes are giving tough time to manage the revenues. Despite the odds like introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation of big currency notes, the state witnessed good revenue collections in 2017. Except in the first month of the introduction of GST, the revenues have been steadily increasing.

“Though the GST revenue was low for a couple of months, the overall revenue collections of the state have increased,” according to sources in the finance department. Though the economic progress was steady and good, some departments have, for some days or months, faced shortage of finances due to the overwhelming programmes and schemes conceived by the government. According to sources, the payments of bills to some contractors was delayed by a few days. However, the bills were cleared later and there are no major bills pending now. As of October this year, the revenue receipts stood at Rs 45,369.73 crore as against the figure of Rs 1,.13,083.04 crore estimated in the 2017-18 budget. It was 40.12 per cent collection of the estimate.

As for the public finance, the government, in its Statistical Year Book, stated: “The State, since it is formed very recently, is ambitious to have development in all respects in the light of aspirations of its citizens across the State. The Budget for 2017-18 has been presented against the backdrop of the GSDP growth rate of the economy and the aspirations of the citizens on one hand and the challenges in front of the State Government to withstand to accelerate the development and welfare programmes on the other hand.”

Thus, the huge expenses overrunning the rapid growth in economy pushed the state into revenue deficit of Rs 4,548.22 crore up to October and a fiscal deficit of Rs 19,840.96 crore. However, officials are hopeful that the revenues will grow further to meet the expenses without any problem. Indicating the same, the GSDP has been steadily growing from 11.7 per cent in 2012-13 to 13.7 per cent in 2016-17.

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has said recently that the state is a top performer in the country.