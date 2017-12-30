HYDERABAD: As part of the Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) will organise a visit to Prasiddha Punya Kshetralu in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from January 1 to 7.According to IRCTC group general manager D Narsinga Rao, the package covers Jagannatha temple in Puri and Lingaraja temple in Bhubaneshwar and other places in Odisha.

In Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam, Borra Caves, Araku Valley, Simhachalam, Annavaram, Satyanarayana Swamy temple, Rajahmundry, Godavari river, Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada, Mangalgiri temple, Tirupati and Srikalahasti temples will be covered.

The train starts from Secunderabad. The tariff per person is `7,895 for sleeper class and `9,575 for AC III tier. It includes night stay, food, transport, tour escort and security on train. For booking tickets, interested persons can contact IRCTC zonal office on 040-27702407, 9701360701, 9701360682, Secunderabad railway station (9701360690), Paryatak Bhavan (9701360698), Vijayawada (9701360615). or on websie www.irctctourism.com