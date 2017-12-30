HYDERABAD: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is making all-out efforts too woo the BCs who constitute a majority of electors in the state, laid the foundation stones of separate welfare bhavans for the Golla and Kuruma communities at Kokapet on the city’s outskirts. “The welfare bhavans should become platforms for providing skill development training to the youth.

The weddings of Golla and Kuruma youths can also be performed in these bhavans,” he said while addressing the gatherings on the occasion. Rao said the government was setting up a corpus fund of Rs 1 crore for the welfare of Gollas and Kurumas and reiterated his commitment to ensuring due representation to the two communities in the legislature.

“One of the Yadava leaders would be fielded for the Rajya Sabha in the March election and Kuruma leader E Mallesh for the state legislative Council,” he promised. The chief minister said there was a vast scope for development of the meat and fisheries industry in the state. “We have 30 lakh population of Gollas and Kuruma castes. Gangaputra population is 40 lakh. We have a good human resource and these people could make Telangana surplus in meat and fish products,” he said.

No plans to move to national politics: KCR

Interestingly, the chief minister said he had no plans to move to national politics as he wanted to continue to serve the people of Telangana. “During my recent visit to Delhi, Union home minister Rajnath Singh enquired about the `4,000 scheme announced for farmers to purchase fertilisers and pesticides for each crop. Then he he asked me if I will move to national politics as TS is surging ahead in development. But I told him that I would continue to serve people of Telangana,” Rao said.