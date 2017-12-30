SIDDIPET : A mother-son duo attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at Dubbak police station in Siddipet district on Friday. While Laxmi (the mother) died, her son Upender is undergoing treatment at the hospital. According to police, A Narayana Goud of Peddagundavelli village in Dubbak mandal purchased one acre of land from Ella Goud of the same village 23 years ago. At the time of purchase, the former made full payment and the deal was finalised on a paper.

However, the land was not registered in his name. Recently, during the land record cleansing in the village, Ella Goud’s brother Bala Goud hid the issue that the land was sold and ensured that his brother’s name continued in the records. Bala Goud also colluded with his brother and sold the land to another person. Upon learning about the incident, Narayan Goud, along with his wife Laxmi and son Upender, went to the Dubbak police station on Friday and lodged a complaint. At the same time people related to Ella Goud also reached there and a skirmish ensued. Later, a disturbed Upender gave pesticide to his mother and later consumed it himself at the police station.

Meanwhile, villagers and police interfered and snatched away the pesticide bottle and shifted the duo to Dubbak hospital. Both were treated at the Dubbak hospital and later referred to Siddipet hospital. Laxmi died on the way to Siddipet hospital, said police.