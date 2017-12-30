HYDERABAD: Ambassador of the United States of America Kenneth I Juster said the investment policies of Telangana government were a model for rest of the country. Juster wrote a letter to this effect to Industries and IT Minister KTR.

In the letter dated Dec 15, which was released to media on Friday by KTR’s office, Juster said, “I appreciate the opportunity to meet with you during my visit to Hyderabad for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES).“Congratulations on an extraordinary successful summit. It could not have gone better! Your state’s investment policies are a model for the rest of the country.”