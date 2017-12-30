MAHABUBNAGAR : Congress leader A Revanth Reddy on Friday said they would show their power in Jadcherla assembly constituency in the next Assembly elections and wrest seat from the TRS. He dared the incumbent MLA of the constituency and Health minister C Laxma Reddy to come for a debate on the development of Jadcherla during the last eight years.

Reddy said that their party leader Mallu Ravi had brought adequate number of sub-stations to the constituency and helped the farmers of the constituency. Revanth made these remarks while addressing a public Mulakath held with Congress activists in Midgil Mandal of Mahbubnagar district.

The MLA took part in the meeting along with Mallu Ravi. He did Bhumi puja for the installation of the statues of Jyothibha Phule, and Dyapa Gopal Reddy on the occasion. Later, Revanth Reddy, along with Ravi, welcomed the TRS and TDP party leaders from Midgil and Urkonda mandals of the district into the Congress party fold.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that Midjil mandal gave him political life and he was elected as ZPTC from here. Clarifying on the comments that he made against Laxma Reddy in Jadcherla public meeting, he said that he didn’t insult any one and merely raised questions about the medical degree possessed by the minister.

He alleged that the minister had given false statement in his election affidavit by stating that he was a doctor. Reddy reminded that Laxma Reddy lost deposits in the 2008 by-elections despite his claims that he took active part in separate Telangana agitation. Reddy also made it clear that he did not have any grudge against Laxma Reddy.