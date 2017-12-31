HYDERABAD: In a significant direction, the Hyderabad High Court has directed all the temple managements functioning under the Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Trust not to make any expenditure towards decorations and special arrangements in temples on the occasion of New Year celebrations. The Court, however, made it clear that they could perform traditional poojas, have Arjitha sevas and so on as per the wish of visiting devotees.

Justice Challa Kodanda Ram passed this interim order in the petition filed challenging the circular issued on Dec 21 by the Endowments commissioner of AP directing the temple managements not to have any special arrangements, decorations and so on in view of New Year celebrations. While admitting the petition, the judge felt to have an in-depth hearing of the case since it involves citizens rights provided under the Constitution. The judge directed the AP government to file a detailed counter affidavit on the issue and adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.