HYDERABAD: In a relief to the petitioner candidates aspiring for Secondary Grade Teachers and School Assistant posts under TRT, a division bench of the Hyderabad HC has directed the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to receive the applications of those candidates who have completed Diploma in Elementary Education (D El Ed) course without reference to cut-off marks of 50 percent in Intermediate after the year 2007 and allow them to appear for Teachers Recruitment Test (TRT) scheduled to take place in Feb 2018.

The bench, however, made it clear to the TSPSC not to declare the results of the petitioner candidates until further orders. The bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice G Shyam Prasad was passing this interim order recently in batch petitions filed by scores of aspiring candidates challenging the GO 25 issued on Oct 10, 2017 relating to TRT guidelines.The bench directed TSPSC to receive the applications of the petitioners and permit them to write TRT, and that their results should not be declared until further orders from court.