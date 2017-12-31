SANGAREDDY: Police in the three districts is satisfied with the decline in crime rates. Compared to last two years, the crime rate has declined and police department has said that cases relating to women harassment and rape have also gone down. Police department saw a decrease in cases like road accidents, robberies, suicides, but cases of disappearance of people, cheating, fines under MV Act and others have increased.

Police department in Sangareddy, Siddipet and Medak districts have adopted technology to curtail crimes.

They are using modern equipment, CCTVs, control rooms and others to bring the crime rate down. As many as 38 murder cases were reported last year in Sangareddy which now has decreased to 32. About 17 robbery cases were reported last year which have decreased to five, said Sangareddy SP S Chandrashekar Reddy.

Road accidents also have went down on NH 65 after completion of expansion works. Last year there were 990 road accidents in the district in which 454 people lost their lives. However, this year 954 accidents were reported and 354 died. SP Chandrashekar Reddy said that last year there were 47 cases of disappearance and this year it has increased to 77. Meanwhile, Siddipet saw 10 per cent decline in crime rate and road accidents also have come down in district as compared to last year.

Medak SP Chandana Deepthi said crime related cases have decreased in the district as compared to last year. She added that last year 423 people died in 219 accidents and this year it has decreased to 168 deaths and 148 accidents.