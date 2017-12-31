ADILABAD: The proposed new Panchayat Raj Bill being brought by the state government may delay the Gram Panchayat elections, scheduled to be held in July, by some six months. Opposition parties allege that since there is an anti-incumbency wave in the state, the ruling TRS wants to postpone the polls as it would affect its prospects in the next general elections.

ince there are reports that the prospects of the TRS are not looking good, allege the Opposition, the government is now planning to delay the polls. The tenure of the current members is going to end in August 2018.

A sarpanch A Narayan Reddy said that the state government did not release a single paisa for the development of villages in the last two years and neglected sarpanches. He added that the new bill was good, but the could have brought it out two years back. New Gram Panchayats The government has not yet taken any steps on the new Gram Panchayat of Thandas and Gond Gudems.