HYDERABAD: BJP, which is in a cheerful mood after its victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls, stepped up attack on the ruling TRS. Taking strong exception to the remark made by the deputy chief minister K Srihari that the government could not take an all-party delegation to Delhi over SC categorisation issue as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not given his appointment, BJP state unit president K Laxman said the state government was unnecessarily dragging the Centre into the issue.

“TRS is not committed for the welfare of Dalits. If the ruling party is really for taking measures for the welfare of SCs, why did the government make the paltry sum of allocations to the SC sub-plan in the State’s budget? Why did CM KCR go back from his promise of making a Dalit as the first CM of the TS?” Laxman attacked while addressing mediapersons here on Saturday.

Hitting back at Srihari, the BJP state unit chief wanted to know if the State government was really in favour of categorisation of SCs, a demand repeatedly made by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS), why the government had failed to hold an all-party meeting on the same.

“If TRS leaders were concerned about Dalits, why did the Nerella incident happen during which SC youngsters were subjected to third degree torture by police? Why was MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga kept in jail for 10 days for taking out a rally demanding categorisation of SCs?” the leader questioned.