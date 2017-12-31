HYDERABAD: Mohammad Ishrat, who underwent training under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUGKY) at Jagruti Educational and Welfare Society, got posted at Intel Corporation in Bengaluru with an annual emolument of `6.6 lakh. Ishrat completed her B.Tech course in 2016 and took training under DDUGKY for six months. Another student from Mancherial, Sahaja, too got posted in Synopsys with an annual package of `4.8 lakh.

Both of them called on Rural Development Minister Jupally Krishna Rao at Secretariat here on Saturday and thanked him for providing the training for them. They told the Minister that several unemployed youth from the poor families were getting benefit and employment opportunities under DDUGKY programme. The Minister said that they were providing accommodation and free training to the rural youths on job skills. Jagruthi Education and Welfare Society secretary Venkateswara Rao said that they had provided training to 240 youngsters so far. Of which, 152 have got employment.