HYDERABAD: If you are planning to party the night into new year at a city pub or club, chances are that the youngster dancing or partying near you is an Excise department constable in civilian clothes. This new year’s eve, the Telangana Prohibition and Excise department will deploy 51 teams of young constables at party spots to check drug abuse and sale.



If any suspicious activity is spotted, the constables will inform action teams spread across the city. Besides, teams with testing kits will conduct spot tests to identify if the substance consumed are drugs. In total, 12 such teams would be on the standby mode. “We have asked all party places to send one invite so that our teams can just walk in without contacting the PR personnel. A few women constables too are part of it” said Excise Enforcement Director Akun Sabharwal. Sources said that around 100 constables, dressed in party clothes, will mix with the revellers.

They will drink only mocktails to avoid getting inebriated.

It is not only drugs and narcotics, the teams would also be checking for underage drinking. Pubs and clubs have to verify age of customers before letting them in. Owners or managers of the events would not be informed about identity of the constables who have been trained in decoy operations.