CM Chandrasekhar Rao, Etela unhappy about Budget allocations to Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who chose to not to comment on the Union budget unlike his AP counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu, is understood to be displeased with the allocations made to Telangana’s projects in the budget.

Sources said that during the four-hour-long State Cabinet meeting held here on Thursday, Rao had favoured the budge but felt that the expected allocations to State in the Union budget besides expected funds to fulfil promises made to the State during bifurcation such as setting up of AIMS, were left untouched. “The allocations made to the State under various heads were not satisfactory,’’ Rao reportedly said in the meeting.

Lending credence to this argument, finance minister Etela Rajender, after the State Cabinet meet, said the Union government had come to the aid of only one state (AP), ignoring the other (Telangana), while preparing the Union budget for the coming fiscal year. Rajender added, “Promises made to TS in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, remained unfulfilled. The onus of fulfilling these promises is on the Centre but there is no mention of any of these promises in the budget. It is unfortunate that AIMS has been allotted to the other State but the same is not done to TS.”

The finance minister urged the Centre to take corrective measures to be taken in the final budget.

“When we consider the Union budget as a whole, it looks good but when we see the allocations made to Telangana, we felt that more funds should have been allotted to the State,” he remarked. Rajender said that State government’s flagship programmes such as Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, Haritha Haaram and residential schools for weaker sections received the accolades of the Centre, earlier.

“Centre and several Union ministers earlier openly praised these projects saying that they stand as good examples for the entire country. In that case, the Centre should have lent a helping hand to the State to implement these projects by allocating funds in the budget. We were taken aback by non-mention of these projects in the Union budget,” he said.

“We were of the view that all the praises heaped on State’s projects would be translated into actions in the Union budget in the form of allocations but there is no mention of these projects in the budget,” he added.

‘Seek more funds’

Sources added that during the Cabinet meet, the Chief Minister asked his ministerial colleagues to thoroughly analyse the allocations made to the State under various heads. “The CM asked all the ministers to study the Union budget and plan the proposed State budget department wise,” sources added.