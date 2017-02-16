HYDERABAD: Informing about issuance of GO 38 on Tuesday to provide rehabilitation and resettlement package to the affected families (other than the land owners) of the lands procured under GO 123, the Telangana government on Wednesday urged the Hyderabad High Court to allow it for completion of various irrigation projects by vacating the order passed by it last month. On Jan 5, a division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan ordered that the state government shall, henceforth, not purchase lands under GO 123 dated July 30, 2015 for the purpose of irrigation projects “as it violates the statutory rights of affected marginalised families, who included the agriculture labourers, artisans and others.”

The bench passed this interim order in petitions filed by the land owners and other affected persons from various districts of the state challenging the constitutional validity of GO 123 dated July 30, 2015 issued by the state government to procure lands for Mallanna Sagar and other irrigation projects. The petitioners included agricultural labourers, village artisans and landless poor who are dependent for their livelihood on the lands purchased by the state under GO 123. On Wednesday, Telangana Advocate General K Ramkrishna Reddy made a mention before the bench of Acting CJ Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Shameem Akther urging the court to pass necessary orders as the state government complied with the orders of the High Court by issuing GO 38 providing benefits of rehabilitation and resettlement measures to the affected families other than the land owners.

The benefits specified in this GO will be given effect to all the lands procured under GO 123, he noted and urged to grant permission to the state to go ahead with the pending irrigation projects. The bench then said that it will hear the version of the petitioners on the issue and posted the matter to next Tuesday for hearing.