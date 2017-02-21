EAMCET on May 12; results out on May 22

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana EAMCET exam for this year will be held on May 12 and the results will be released on May 22. Online applications for the exam will be accepted from March 3 to April 3 and those who wish to revise their applications can do so between April 7 and 20. The examination fees for SC/ST students is `250 and for general category students is `500. Hall tickets can be downloaded between May 1 and 9. Preliminary key will be released on May 13 and questions regarding the same can be raised till May 18. Students can send in their applications till April 12 with a fine of `500, till April 21 with a fine of `1000, till April 29 with `5000 and till May 8, with a fine of `10,000.