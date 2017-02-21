Home States Telangana

Ex-CBI chief, Koneru Pradeep raided

Days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Delhi registered criminal cases against four persons including former CBI director AP Singh and Pradeep Koneru — son of Emaar scam accused Koneru

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Delhi registered criminal cases against four persons including former CBI director AP Singh and Pradeep Koneru — son of Emaar scam accused Koneru Prasad — for lobbying for favours, CBI officials from Delhi carried out raids on Pradeep’s Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad on Monday.

In raids that lasted nearly 14 hours, CBI officials seized incriminating materials from the residence and liquid cash. On Sunday, CBI had carried out raids on Pradeep’s office in Chennai.
The CBI has registered cases against Singh, Pradeep Koneru, owner of Trimex Group of companies, Moin Akthar Qureshi of AMQ group of companies and Aditya Sharma, an employee of Qureshi for criminal conspiracy, taking illegal gratification to influence a public servant and for exercise of personal influence with public servant and abuse of official position by public servant. 

Former joint director of CBI VV Lakshminarayana, who investigated major scams between 2006 and 2013 in Hyderabad, was referred to as ‘Dog’. This was revealed from the SMS conversations between Emaar scam accused Koneru Prasad’s son Pradeep Koneru with Moin Qureshi, a corporate lobbyist, while seeking favours for Koneru Prasad’s Emaar case.  
When Lakshminarayana was the Joint Director of CBI, Hyderabad, he investigated famous scams namely Obulapuram Mining case in which Karnataka former minister Gali Janardhan Reddy and others are accused apart from Emaar properties scam in which Koneru Prasad and others are accused in YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s disproportionate assets case. In chat conversations between Pradeep Koneru and Moin over mobile phone, Pradeep called the then CBI JD  Lakshminarayana as ‘Hyderabad dog’.

