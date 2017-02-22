Home States Telangana

Telangana CM offers Rs 5 crore gold ornaments to Lord Venkateswara

Accompanied by family members and some cabinet colleagues, Rao arrived in Tirupati last night by a special flight on a 15-hour maiden spiritual visit to the ancient temple.

Telangana CM KC Rao offered gold ornaments at Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala. | Picture Courtesy: ANI

TIRUMALA: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday offered the precious ornaments weighing around 19 kg worth Rs 5.5 crore to Lord Venkateswara and Goddess Padmavati, on behalf of Telangana government and sought blessings for Telugu people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Initially, Rao along with his family members went for darshan of Lord Varaha Swamy as per tradition and was driven in a battery operated car from Vahana Mandapam to the temple. Later, he headed for the sanctum sanctorum of Tirumala where the temple priests received him amidst chanting of vedic hymns. Besides his Cabinet colleagues, AP Forests minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy, TTD chairman Chadalavada Krishna Murthy, executive officer Sambasiva Rao and other officials welcomed him on his arrival.

Rao made personal offerings to Lord Venkateswara and Goddess Padmavati in the temple hundi. After the darshan of the Lord, he handed over the Saligrama Haram and Petala Kantabharanam of Lord Venkateswara and a diamond nose stud to Goddess Padmavati, to the temple EO Sambasiva Rao at Ranganayakula mandapam. He also had the darshan of Vimana Venkateswara and Vakulamatha on the occasion.

Speaking to the media, Rao thanked the AP government and the TTD authorities for the arrangements and stated that he had prayed for people of both Telugu states. He expressed confidence that both the States would prosper with mutual co-operation and understanding as well as sort of the pending issues. "We will continue to extend all support and cooperate with the TTD authorities for construction of the Lord's temple in Hyderabad," he added.

He was accompanied by his family members, Telangana Cabinet ministers as well as leaders from Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Telugu Desam Party and BJP on the occasion.

