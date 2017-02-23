High in fluoride content, Guruja water turns toxic for villagers

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A 13-year old boy, Nikhil Rathod died of kidney ailment in Guruja village on Wednesday. His elder brother Vijay Rathod also died of similar disease last year.

The deaths of these two brothers are not isolated cases, but in the last three years 12 people have lost their lives in this village and the reason is the presence of high quantity of fluoride and sulphate in the water available in the region. In fact, 22 more people are suffering from kidney-related diseases in the village and four persons had already lost their sight and two others are suffering from Paralysis. Interestingly, more than one person died in seven of 180 families in the village.

The mandal level officials are clueless about the reason behind the kidney ailment. Nikhil was suffering from kidney disease for the last few months and district officials referred him to NIMS, Hyderabad for treatment. He was brought back to village due to lack of proper treatment at hospital.

Speaking to Express, Human Right Forum Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states secretary Attram Bhujanga Rao said the report of water quality shows that fluoride and sulphate are present in huge quantity in the water. There is a need to set up Reverse Osmosis water plant for safe drinking water, he said. He added that HRF submitted the report to Human Rights Commission last month. He said there is a need to set up dialysis centre in RIMS Government Hospital.

He said fluoride content was found in Sithagondi village and added that Guruja village may become another Uddanam area of Srikakulam district in AP, if government does not take steps to provide safe drinking water.