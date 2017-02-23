TSRDC to be given charge of roads

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state has decided to revive the Telangana State Road Development Corporation (TSRDC).

The state has also decided to transfer maintenance of roads to a length of around 8,000 km to TSRDC. At a pre-budget review meeting here on Wednesday, roads and buildings minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said TSRDC, which was defunct, would be revived. As part of the core road network, around 8,000 km roads would be transferred to TSRDC, he said.

Rao said `260 crore would be allocated in the forthcoming budget for the core road network.

The R&B department prepared budget proposals for `8,821 crore for 2017-18. Of that, `5,860 crore will be for road connectivity between mandal and district headquarters in the new districts. The department also proposed to spend `1,116 crore on construction of government buildings.

The department proposed to develop 4,000 km roads in the state in 2017-18. Of the 15,695 km roads proposed for development, 8,423 km roads were developed in 2016-17, Nageswara Rao said.

The government was planning to build 40 bridges in the next financial year.