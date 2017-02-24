Home States Telangana

Kodandaram claims victory, slams crackdown

TJAC chairman calls protest a super hit, says  it sparked discussion on unemployment

Published: 24th February 2017 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2017 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) chairman M Kodandaram on Thursday said though the outfit could not hold a rally with unemployed youth on Wednesday because of “violent crackdown by the police,” the TJAC had fully succeeded in highlighting the cause of unemployed youth.
Refuting the allegations of the ruling TRS that the rally was a flop show, the TJAC chairman claimed that the organisation was victorious in achieving the desired results.

“Our rally was a super hit. We just wanted to expose the non-implementation of State government’s promise that it would fill lakhs of vacant posts in various departments. We also wanted to highlight the concerns of unemployed youth in the State. Our aim of creating awareness among people over this core issue was achieved, as government’s brutal crackdown on our democratic protest has become a subject of discussion among people, now,” Kodandaram said. The former professor said though the State government had used police force to thwart the outfit’s attempts to hold the rally, thousands of unemployed youth and students, tried to take out the rally on Wednesday. All universities in TS had witnessed demonstrations by students, despite police crackdown, he added.

“As many as 5,000 youngsters across the State were detained by the police on Wednesday. This itself is a proof that our protest has achieved the desired result,” he alleged. Kodandaram claimed that the TJAC had fully succeeded in highlighting the concerns of unemployed youth, even though the government had adopted repressive measures against the TJAC. “We will continue our fight. We will soon meet President of India over the problems of oustees of various projects” the TJAC chairman said. He added that TJAC would hold public meetings in Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad and Karimnagar in the first week of March

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp