Kodandaram claims victory, slams crackdown

HYDERABAD: Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) chairman M Kodandaram on Thursday said though the outfit could not hold a rally with unemployed youth on Wednesday because of “violent crackdown by the police,” the TJAC had fully succeeded in highlighting the cause of unemployed youth.

Refuting the allegations of the ruling TRS that the rally was a flop show, the TJAC chairman claimed that the organisation was victorious in achieving the desired results.

“Our rally was a super hit. We just wanted to expose the non-implementation of State government’s promise that it would fill lakhs of vacant posts in various departments. We also wanted to highlight the concerns of unemployed youth in the State. Our aim of creating awareness among people over this core issue was achieved, as government’s brutal crackdown on our democratic protest has become a subject of discussion among people, now,” Kodandaram said. The former professor said though the State government had used police force to thwart the outfit’s attempts to hold the rally, thousands of unemployed youth and students, tried to take out the rally on Wednesday. All universities in TS had witnessed demonstrations by students, despite police crackdown, he added.

“As many as 5,000 youngsters across the State were detained by the police on Wednesday. This itself is a proof that our protest has achieved the desired result,” he alleged. Kodandaram claimed that the TJAC had fully succeeded in highlighting the concerns of unemployed youth, even though the government had adopted repressive measures against the TJAC. “We will continue our fight. We will soon meet President of India over the problems of oustees of various projects” the TJAC chairman said. He added that TJAC would hold public meetings in Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad and Karimnagar in the first week of March