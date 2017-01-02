Home States Telangana

Modi’s speech low on substance, had not a word on how much black money unearthed: Congress

Alleging that KCR was trying to cover up failure of his economic policies, TPCC chief said that of the Rs 1.30 lakh crore budget for 2016-17, so far, the state did not spend half of allocated amounts.

Published: 02nd January 2017 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2017 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy addressing a public meeting in Miryalguda on Sunday | express photo

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on New Year’s eve as ‘completely disappointing’, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Modi’s address to the nation was rhetoric and less on substance.

Addressing a public meeting in Miryalguda on Sunday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said, “Common man in the country was expecting lifting of all withdrawal restrictions and other major announcements. However, there was nothing concrete.”

“The PM did not speak a single word on black money nor did he give figures on how much black money has been unearthed through demonetisation. He tried to divert from the main issue and showed us a trailer of the next budget speech,” he said. TPCC chief slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for extending blind support to Centre’s move.

Alleging that KCR was trying to cover up failure of his economic policies, TPCC chief said that of the Rs 1.30 lakh crore budget for 2016-17, so far, the state did not spend half of allocated amounts. “With demonetisation badly hitting state’s earning, one can expect that overall spending would not cross even 75 pc,’’ he feared.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp