Modi’s speech low on substance, had not a word on how much black money unearthed: Congress

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on New Year’s eve as ‘completely disappointing’, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Modi’s address to the nation was rhetoric and less on substance.

Addressing a public meeting in Miryalguda on Sunday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said, “Common man in the country was expecting lifting of all withdrawal restrictions and other major announcements. However, there was nothing concrete.”

“The PM did not speak a single word on black money nor did he give figures on how much black money has been unearthed through demonetisation. He tried to divert from the main issue and showed us a trailer of the next budget speech,” he said. TPCC chief slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for extending blind support to Centre’s move.

Alleging that KCR was trying to cover up failure of his economic policies, TPCC chief said that of the Rs 1.30 lakh crore budget for 2016-17, so far, the state did not spend half of allocated amounts. “With demonetisation badly hitting state’s earning, one can expect that overall spending would not cross even 75 pc,’’ he feared.