Licence cancellation illegal: HC

HYDERABAD: The High Court has declared as illegal the cancellation of the licences of several seed companies by the erstwhile AP government based on the recommendations of district-level committees.

Justice A Ramalingeswara Rao was disposing of a batch of petitions filed by Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company Limited (Mahyco), Leadbeter Seeds Pvt Ltd challenging cancellation of licences based on recommendations in 2004, 2005 and 2006 for their alleged supply of spurious seeds.

The counsel for the petitioners pointed out that no reasoning was given by the district-level committee for arriving at the compensation amount and in the absence of a conclusive finding, no compensation should have been awarded.

The licences of the seed dealers can be cancelled only in accordance with the provisions of the Seeds Act, judge ruled.