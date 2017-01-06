State records highest paddy procurement

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The highest paddy procurement operations in the current Kharif season have been recorded in TS.

Civil supplies commissioner CV Anand, who reviewed paddy procurement at a meeting held here on Thursday, said the department procured 15.13 lakh tonnes of paddy worth Rs 2,163 crore from 3,56,373 farmers through 2,137 paddy purchase centres and online procurement management system with a view to eliminate middlemen.

Out of the procured quantity, 12.19 lakh tonnes is of Grade-A variety and 2.93 lakh tonnes of common variety. Payment to 3,28,645 farmers was credited to their bank accounts.

Anand also said that the highest procurement was recorded in Nizamabad (2,03,077 MT), Jagtial (1,43,916 MT), Jayasankar Bhupalapalli (1,49,031 MT), Kamareddy (1,21,006 MT) and Karimnagar (1,04,826 MT).