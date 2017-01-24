Home States Telangana

KCR to emulate Modi, make short films on government schemes

Rao wants the documentaries produced, to be shown to targeted audience to elicit their views on improving existing schemes.

Published: 24th January 2017

Telangana CM KCR

By V V Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking cue from Narendra Modi, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to produce as many documentaries or short films as possible on welfare and developmental programmes of the state. 

Modi had, as the CM of Gujarat, produced several documentaries on industrial progress and drinking water supply which helped him win successive elections in the state. Following example, Rao wants documentaries his government will be producing to be shown to targeted audience to elicit their views on improving the existing schemes.

According to sources, Rao wants officials to make documentaries on various topics. Rao’s idea is not only to promote the state’s policies but also to reshape them for better implementation.
Sources said the documentaries will be of 18- 30 minutes, and will feature on fisheries, Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya. 

For example, if the documentary on fisheries is ready, then Rao will invite fishermen to his camp office and conduct a meeting with them at Jana Hitha conference hall. He will show them the documentary which highlights the present status of fisheries sector in the state.

Later, he will interact with the fishermen and seek their views for betterment of the programmes. 

“Several critics said TS would not be a reality. But the state has been realised. Critics said even if TS was carved out, it would not develop. But TS is one of the most progressing and developing states in the country,” he said.

Though the number of documentaries to be made and the money required for it are yet to be finalised, Rao is learnt to have decided to provide funds for making documentaries in the forthcoming budget.

