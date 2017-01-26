HYDERABAD: At a time when the fate of Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test-2016 (TS EdCET) phase-2 counselling literally hangs in balance, the websites providing information on entrance tests conducted by the state government is flooded by anxious and worried students with the question, “When will the phase-2 counselling of Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test be held?”

Nearly 12,000 students eyeing 8,000 seats, of which 600 are in the 11 colleges await counselling.

It was in May 2016 that TS-EdCET was conducted by the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) and the first phase of counselling was held in September. However, things went awry when 11 new B.Ed colleges were not accorded recognition by the TSCHE after which the college managements approached the Hyderabad High Court.

The court had directed state government this month to proceed with the counselling as the 11 colleges have been granted recognition by the National Council of Teachers Education. However, the second phase counselling for 2016 TS-EdCET still has not been conducted by the TSCHE.

At the moment, sources indicate that the state government has decided to approach Supreme Court and file a special leave petition on the issue, which is said to be the reason why second phase counselling has not been conducted yet.

On Wednesday, a delegation of teachers from B Ed colleges met education minister, Kadiyam Srihari. Prabhakar Reddy, one of the teachers said, “Our delegation includes teachers from the 11 colleges as well as others which have been granted recognition by Telangana government. We have put forward a proposal to the education minister to go ahead with counselling keeping the larger interest of students in consideration. Following this, the minister assured us that he will discuss the proposal with the CM.”

T-JAC too steps in TJAC chairman Prof M Kodandaram also met teachers from the delegation. When contacted, he said, “Career of thousands of students is at stake. I will meet the education minister and ask him to not let the counselling be impacted.”

The colleges are, KRK Reddy College of Education, K Narayana Memorial College of Education, Alexander B Ed College, Sri Venkateswara College of Education , Shatavaha College of Education, Sri Aurobindo College of Education, Shri Vashista B Ed College, Chandana B Ed College, Rakesh B Ed College and Don Bosco College of Education.