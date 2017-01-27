Home States Telangana

BJP terms Pawan Kalyan a political opportunist, Twitter Tiger

Rao alleged that Kalyan lacks sincerity of purpose or maturity to address people’s concerns in a structured way.

Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan. | EPS

HYDERABAD: Condemning Telugu actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s comments on its top leaders, BJP on Friday alleged the Jana Sena Party founder is a “political opportunist and a Twitter Tiger” who lacks maturity.

"BJP strongly condemns Pawan Kalyan statements on Prime Minister Modi, BJP and Venkiah Naidu. His statements are unwarranted, baseless and juvenile. No one who understands basic tenets of governance will make silly statements like he made in his press conference," BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said in a statement.

Earlier, Kalyan had criticised the BJP and the TDP for reneging on the Special Category Status for the state. He categorically pointed out that when he was campaigning for the BJP earlier, none of party members seemed to have noticed his lack of political experience. Kalyan stated it is simply political opportunism of the parties who are criticising him on his stance on the SCS.

“Pawan Kalyan is a political opportunist and a Twitter tiger. He is trying to ride a readymade wave, if someone can drive it. He has neither sincerity of purpose nor maturity to address people’s concerns structurally. He lacks conviction to be in the midst of the people, whom he wishes to fight for. He is a part time politician who operates through press conferences and Twitter,” he said.

Kalyan had also taken a dig at Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu questioning his support for the SCS. That did not go well with the BJP.

Rao said the actor’s personal statements on Naidu show his “bankruptcy of purpose” and maturity.

“His (Kalyan) personal statements against Venkaiah Naidu only expose his bankruptcy of purpose and clarity of thought.  Blaming PM Modi for rally permission in Vizag is something which only someone with Pawan Kalyan level of maturity can do,” he said.

