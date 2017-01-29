Ramana Chary appointed as chairman

Home States Telangana

 On the lines of Brahmin Welfare Corporation set up by the Andhra Pradesh government a year ago, the state government too on Saturday constituted  “Telangana Brahmin Samkshema Parishad” with 17 members for the welfare of Brahmin community.

By Express News Service

Retired IAS officer and state government Advisor (cultural and media) KV Ramana Chary hs been named the chairman of the parishad. 


Jwala Narasimha Rao Vanam, who is the chief PRO to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is the vice-chairman. According to the guidelines issued by the government, the Telangana Brahmin Samkshema Parishad (TBSP) will be registered as a society under Societies Act.The parishad will strive for the welfare of the Brahmins.
Endowments department commissioner will be the member-secretary.

