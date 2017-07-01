HYDERABAD: Ask anyone about the effects of GST that’s all set to roll in from today, and a common response you would evoke from a majority is a blank look. While many echo the views expressed by major political parties that the hasty implementation of GST will be as disastrous as demonetisation, some believe such opposition to any reform is common.



A chaos prevails more so with those retailers who have multiple branches. Systems and billing machines are being installed with the new tax structure and branch managers are clueless about what to expect out of the new tax regime. A few owners also pointed out that the effect will only be known once the tax reform is implemented.



Meanwhile, some said their auditors and chartered accountants are working day and night to understand the possible impacts. Some shopkeepers also felt the jolt that would be recorded keeping in mind needs to be updated everyday.

Pre-GST sales a hit

Meanwhile, people who are overwhelmed with the pre-GST sale on almost all commodities, both online and at physical marketplaces, believe that the same traders would hike the prices and reap in profits till the dust of confusion settles in