HYDERABAD: The state government has cancelled a Government Order (GO) issued on June 23 increasing the rates of movie tickets. The GO will now be revised and another one may be issued after a nod comes from the Chief Minister.

The Home department had on June 23 issued the GO increasing rates of movie ticket, with the maximum price for a ticket in upper class becoming Rs 120. However, the film fraternity had its own doubts and raised objections regarding the GO’s content.Following this, Chief Secretary SP Singh on Friday went through the GO file and ordered its cancellation. Singh reportedly wrote some remarks on the GO file and directed the officials to put up a fresh file for placing the same before the CM. He was not available for comments.

While the talks between the film industry and state government were underway, which stated that the new rates were inclusive of GST, these rates were not collected by the theatres.

However, irrespective of the cancellation of the GO, the theatres are likely to collect GST on the existing cinema ticket rates. “The GST on movie ticket rates is 18 per cent in rural areas and 28 per cent in urban areas. We will collect the GST on ticket rates,” Telugu Film Producers Council president Burugupally Siva Rama Krishna told Express.

At present, Entertainment Tax, ranging from 1 per cent to 13 per cent, is being collected by the theatres depending on the areas and the same has been included in the ticket rates. “We do not know whether the GO is cancelled or not. But, we have not hiked ticket rates as per GO issued on June 23. We need clarity on the issue. But, we will collect GST as per the rates fixed by the Central government,” Siva Rama Krishna said.

Even Gods not out of taxation net now

SANGAREDDY: GST is all set to tax the Gods too. Coming into force from today, the new tax regime will see that temples with income exceeding I20 lakh are taxed. Temples in the erstwhile Medak district including Edupayala Durgabhavani, Kethaki Samgameshwar, Nacharam Laxmi Narsimha, Rudram Ganesh and others will now come under GST ambit.

These temples had never earlier paid any tax to the government. Officials told that government will get Rs 3 crore in form of tax from temples in Medak alone. District endowments assistant commissioner Krishna Prasad said that Edupayala temple in Medak gets Rs 2 crore as income per annum. Meanwhile, governing body of temples requested the government to exempt temples from GST.

Common web portal on GST to be launched today

HYDERABAD: A common web portal for TS GST and Hyderabad GST Zone as well as Hyderabad Zonal GST will be launched on Saturday. The common web portal will help provide comprehensive information on all aspects of GST - statutes, rules, notifications, circulars, trade notices among others. ]

The web pages of individual Commissionerates will contain information specific to their respective jurisdictions. It will also provide information on GST seva kendras. These services will be available to all taxpayers regardless of their registration with the Central or state government. Individuals, trade and industry associations can request the GST department to organise outreach programmes and workshops on GST.

We will raise our concerns before Centre: MP Kavitha

HYDERABAD: The state might be worried over the GST slabs under which its social infrastructure projects and devices for Persons with Disabilities are included, but TSR MP K Kavitha said they would not join chorus with other opposition parties in opposing GST. They will rather continue to raise concerns before the Centre, she said.

“We are presenting our opinions (on rollback of tax on some subjects) before the GST Council Meetings and are hopeful that the Centre will consider them,’’ Kavitha told Express from Delhi. “Our social infrastructure projects like Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha are now under 18 per cent GST slab while they used to be under the five percent slab in VAT. This will cost us Rs 19,200 crore,’’ Kavitha said.