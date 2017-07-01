NIZAMABAD : Irrigation officials of Maharashtra and Telangana are all set to open the gates of Babli project in Nanded district on the upstream of Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) on River Godavari. As per the Supreme Court orders, the gates of the project should be kept open from July 1 to October 28 every year for release water downstream.

Again in March the project gates should be opened to release the allocated water to downstream states keeping in mind the available water in the river at that time for drinking water needs.

The Maharashtra government has completed the project in 2013 and the apex court delivered its judgment in Dec 2013. From 2014 onwards, the gates were being opened twice a year. Nanded irrigation and SRSP officials will open the gates in the presence of the representatives of Central Water Commission (CWC) on Saturday.



Even when Babli project gates were opened it did not help in any inflows into SRSP, situated around 100 km downstream from Babli, in Nizamabad district.

Notification issued for MPP byelection

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday issued a notification for the conduct of byelections for four vacancies of Mandal Praja Parishads (MPP)of Ibrahimpatnam, Gattu, Maganoor and Marriguda. Besides, by-election notification was also issued for the vacant ward member posts across the state. The last date for filing of nominations is July 4. Polling will be conducted on July 13 and results will be declared on July 15.