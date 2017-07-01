HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Friday vacated the stay granted by a single judge on the notification issued by the Telangana State Election Commission paving way for conduct of elections to the Pahadishareef gram panchayat in Rangareddy district.



The bench, comprising acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice T Rajani, was dealing with an appeal made by P Naveen Kumar Yadav against the order of a single judge staying the notification issued by the commission on June 23, 2017 to hold elections to the gram panchayat.The single judge had stayed the notification on a petition filed by the state government.



Avinash Desai, counsel for the appellant, said the state government issued a GO on April 11, 2016 de-notifying the gram panchayat and merging it with Jalpally municipality. The GO was suspended by the High Court and it became mandatory for the commission to hold election to the local body. Consequently, the commission issued the election notification and scheduled the election for July 13, he said.



State advocate-general K Ramakrishna Reddy contended that there was no need for holding the election as the panchayat was no more in existence, it having been merged with the municipality.The counsel for the appellant contended that in view of suspension of the GO issued for merger by the High Court it was mandatory under the Constitution to hold elections to the local body after the expiry of the term of the elected body. Staying the single judge’s order, the bench directed the SEC to conduct elections as per the notification.