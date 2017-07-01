HYDERABAD: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed officials that all the pending projects in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district should be completed on a fast track and water should be provided to 10 lakh acres in the ensuing Kharif season.

Rao instructed that SRSP canals below LMD should be kept to the fullest to supply water to the tail end point of the ayucut in Kharif itself. Since all the obstacles for new projects like Kaleshwaram, Palamur and others have been cleared, works on these projects also should be expedited, he said. “There is no dearth of funds for irrigation projects.

Funds are coming not only from the Budget but also from other financial institutions,” he said. Speaking at a review meeting with officials here on Friday, the chief minister said, ``We are constructing Kaleshwaram project to utilise our share of water in Godavari. We are making plans to lift water from Medigadda before the completion of the works on reservoirs.

Canal works will also be completed. Yellampally, Mid Manair and Lower Manair will get 140 tmc of water for the reservoirs. With this, two crops should be cultivated in old Karimnagar and Warangal districts. For this keep the SRSP canals ready to fill tanks and supply water to the fields,” Rao said.

Tenure extended

The TRS government has extended the tenure of Engineer-in-Chief Muralidhar for another two years. The chief minister signed the file relating to this on Friday. This is the second extension for Muralidhar.