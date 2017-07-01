HYDERABAD: In a relief to three senior IAS officers of Telangana, the Hyderabad High Court on Friday closed contempt cases against them filed by a petitioner with respect to regularisation of contract lecturers.

The three officers are principal secretary (higher education) Ranjeev Acharya, secretary (finance) Sandeep Kumar Sultania and commissioner (technical education) A Vani Prasad. The contempt case against them was closed as they filed affidavits stating that they have not regularised the service of contract lecturers in violation of assurance given to the HC earlier.

When the HC was dealing with a petition filed by one Sanjeev, the special government pleader on July 1, 2016 gave assurance to the court, on behalf of the three officers, that they will not regularise the services of the contract lecturers. Sanjeev filed the petition challenging the proceedings issued by the state government for regularisation of services of contract lecturers. The petitioner has moved contempt case against the official seeking to punish them.

When the contempt case came up for hearing before the division bench, government counsel said, “It was only an internal correspondence and no orders were passed till date for regularisation of services of contract lecturers.”Considering their affidavits, the bench closed the contempt case.