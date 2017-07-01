HYDERABAD: In a move aimed at fast-tracking the construction of irrigation projects, four major lift irrigation projects in the state have been exempted from the application of the provisions of Chapter 2 and 3 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

These provisions are related to social impact and food security. After taking into consideration that land acquisition is very important for implementation of the projects and any delay in land acquisition not only escalates the cost of the project but also deprives farmers the due benefit from the project. The projects are exempted from the application of the provisions of the chapter 2 and 3 of the 2013, Act, the orders said.

The exempted projects are: Kaleshwaram, BR Ambedkar Pranahita, Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme and Sita Rama lift irrigation project.The Chapter 2 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 deals with “preliminary investigation for determination of social impact and public purpose” and Chapter 3 is a “special provision to safeguard food security”. By exempting the provisions of these two chapters for the four projects, the state will not determine the social impact assessment and will not safeguard food security.

Four separate orders were issued in this regard by the irrigation department on Friday. It may be recalled that though the state government enacted its own Act and got President’s assent, the government is yet to issue operational guidelines. There is an abnormal delay in issuing operational rules.