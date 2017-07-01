RAVUNURU (KUMRAMBHEEM): Malnutrition among pregnant women is a worrying factor and women in the Agency areas of Jainoor, Narnoor, Indervelli, Utnoor, Sirpur (U), Sirpur (T) and other mandals are found to be lacking the required haemoglobin levels. Days after the death of T Rukma Bai in Ravunuru village, the issue of malnutrition among the tribal pregnant women came to the fore again. According to ICDS officials, Rukma Bai had a poor 8.25 gm haemoglobin when she delivered the child. After delivery too, she did not have access to nutritious food, sources said.

The level of haemoglobin is calculated in g/dl (gram per deciliter). The normal value of haemoglobin level in women ranges between 12 to 16 g/dl. During pregnancy, it is normal for the haemoglobin level to drop, between, 11.5 to 15g/dl. Giving an insight into the plight of the people there, Sirpur (U) Primary Health centre medical officer Dr P Phanindra said 126 pregnancy cases were recorded in June and all of them had 6 to 7 gms of haemoglobin.

To improve the level, officials are distributing Iron folic tablets and also administering injections to the pregnant women. “Even if the level of Haemoglobin does not increase, then we will send them to RIMS hospital for one Unit Blood Transfusion,” the officer said. The ANMs and ASHA workers who register a pregnancy case, distribute medicines and check their Hemogloblevel every month.

According to Adivasi organisation leader K Yadav Rao, the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) has to supply nutritious meals to lactating and pregnant women atleast once a day which should include one egg and 200 ml milk.However, this was not happening at the ground level, he alleged.