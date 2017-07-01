Hyderabad: A public interest plea was filed in the Hyderabad High Court urging it to fix responsibility on officials for defunct open borewells and impose heavy penalty on them. Days after the death of 14-month Chinnari after falling into an abandoned borewell, B Prakash, a practicing advocate at HC, filed a plea bringing to the notice of the court the guidelines and directions given by the Supreme Court which are being ignored by the states and their machinery.

Prakash, in his plea, said, ``Supreme Court had given a series of directions for each state and local authority to follow, but no one is implementing them.’’ He sought directions to the Telangana state to collect district-wise details of defunct borewells and take steps to prevent further deaths apart from compensating the families of the deceased toddlers.