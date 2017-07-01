HYDERABAD: The incident of pregnant women protesting in front of Nagarkurnool government hospital against the denial of performing deliveries at the hospital is a ‘sporadic one,’ according to health minister Dr C Laxma Reddy.

“It is a sporadic one and the local doctor has to be blamed for it,” the minister reacted to the recent incident where women protested at Nagarkurnool hospital after being asked to go to Mahbubnagar government hospital for delivery.

“We have asked collectors to recruit medical staff locally to meet the extra rush,” he added.

Laxma Reddy was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of online drugs licensing system portal as part of ease of doing business. The portal odls.telangana.gov.in will allow submission of applications, payment, verification, issue of licenses, tracking and monitoring for issue of drug manufacturing and sale licenses.

Meanwhile, Laxma Reddy said, “We have no control over surrogacy rules. We are waiting for the Centre’s bill on surrogacy.”