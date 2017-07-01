HYDERABAD: Following implementation of GST from July 1, the services of the State government’s Special Protection Force (SPF) provided to public sector undertakings will be taxed at an 18 per cent rate under the GST regime. The SPF does not receive any remuneration for its services to State or Central government departments so no GST will be applied.



“The SPF services towards security at public sector undertakings, institutions such as banks receive a remuneration. Earlier, the SPF paid taxes up to 15 per cent for services to PSUs. Now, with GST, it will go up to 18 per cent,” SPF director general Tejdeep Kaur Menon told Express.



She added that SPF also provided SPF forces on regular basis to TS Secretariat, Legislative Assembly and Council, HC and other government institutions for free of cost. “There would be no taxes under GST for SPF services being provided to government institutions,” she said.

What’s SPF?

The SPF is an armed force of the state for protection and security of government treasuries, institutions owned and controlled by the state. It also provides security to autonomous bodies, establishments, institutions, industrial etc