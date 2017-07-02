HYDERABAD: Friends of 28-year-old Gunjan Sarkar, a techie who had lodged a missing persons complaint with the police claimed that cops had harassed them.

Sarkar’s friends allege that they were summoned by the Golconda Police to the station for questioning and treated like criminals. Sarkar, a native of West Bengal, recently got married to city-based software professional, Shruthi Kovvur, against the wishes of her parents. First, Sarkar lodged a missing persons’ case, a few days after which Kovvur’s parents complained that she was kidnapped by Sarkar. Cops then registered a case of kidnapping against Sarkar.

The techie’s friends, who are also from West Bengal claimed that Golconda Police visited their flat and asked about Sarkar. Requesting anonymity, one of the friends, who lives Seven Tombs told Express: “Two days ago, an inspector asked me to come to the police station for questioning. I had nothing to do with his (Sarkar’s) wedding. I was grilled by the police for the only reason that I am also a native of West Bengal. I told them that I don’t not know his (Sarkar’s) whereabouts.”

Golconda Police also gave Sarkar’s friends an ultimatum of 48 hours to reveal his whereabouts. “They said that in case we fail to respond to the ultimatum, our HR managers will receive letters, stating that we are criminals involved in kidnapping,” another friend said. The Asifnagar Assistant Commissioner of Police), Mohammed Gouse Moinuddin said that they were verifying both the complainants in question.

Elopement or kidnapping?

Sarkar told Express that the cops and Shruthi’s parents asked him to come back to the city. “If I come to the city, I think the police are supporting her parents as her father Satyam is Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of CM’s camp office,” said Sarkar.